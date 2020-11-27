URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Small businesses across Central Illinois are feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are getting creative to keep their doors open.
“"The next three months or so look pretty bleak to be honest,” Matt Riggs, co-owner of Riggs Beer Company said.
The Illinois Restaurant Association says more than 21,000 Illinois bars and restaurants could permanently close because of the pandemic. Riggs has weathered the pandemic so far by changing his business model.
"It was either that or stop making beer,” he said.
In April, the company went from tap only to serving their beer in cans at stores across Central Illinois.
"That has stopped some of the bleeding, but our draft business has been drastically effected,” Riggs said.
The change to the business model has kept the brewery afloat, with its full-time employees continuing to get a check and customers keeping the cash flowing.
I'd like to say treading water, just waiting for this thing to be over,” he said. "I wish I knew what the future looks like. We have had to change our brewing schedule, our employee schedules, everything is up in the air and it has been for the last 7 months."
What Riggs does know is without the help and support of the community, his business wouldn’t have made it as far as it has, and he hopes the community continues to show its support.
"Please keep showing support for the next three months because the next three months are going to be really tough on all of us,” he said.
Riggs has also installed huts outside the brewery that can be reserved for small groups. Rigg said even with that, the business has not come close to making up what has been lost since the pandemic started.
