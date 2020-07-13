URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City council voted 6-0 to approve orientation, technical training, and continuing education standards for its Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) at its meeting Monday evening.
The meeting was held via Zoom due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The CPRB was established in 2007 and reviews citizen complaints against police officers. The board is not part of the Urbana Police Department.
The drafting of Resolution No. 2020-07-032R followed tensions in police-community relations, in response to recent incidents in the city, including the arrest of Aleyah Lewis. During the public comment portion of the meeting, some citizens asked the council to drop the charges against Lewis.
With the passing of the resolution, board members will now undergo technical training on criminal justice basics, police procedures, the use of force, and officer recruitment, selection and training.
Also at Monday's meeting, the council voted 6-0 to ratify an emergency order allowing retail sales and services on city sidewalks and in parking lots.
Council members also announced the Urbana City Building will remain closed to the public for now, except by appointment, due to a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
Additionally, the Urbana Police Department agave a presentation and answered questions on its body camera policy.
