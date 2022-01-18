URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana drug dealer recently pleaded guilty to charges in court and will be sentenced over the summer.
The plea from Curtis Coleman, 38, was to charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. Coleman admitted he was distributing drugs out of an apartment located in the 1800 block of Oliver Drive in Urbana and that he possessed multiple firearms.
When authorities executed a search warrant at Coleman's apartment, they found just under 200 grams of cocaine, along with marijuana and crack cocaine. There were also two firearms, an extended magazine for a gun and ammunition in various calibers near the drugs.
At the time, prosecutors said Coleman was on parole for a separate felony offense. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.
He was charged by indictment in July 2017 with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. A superseding indictment including the same charges was returned by a federal grand jury in November 2019.
Coleman faces as much time as 20 years in prison for the drug trafficking charge and at least 10 years in prison on the firearms charge. He could face up to life behind bars, however, if he is found to be an armed career criminal.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Urbana federal courthouse.
The case was investigated by the Urbana police, Champaign police and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
