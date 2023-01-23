URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — To honor Black History Month, the Urbana Park District is requesting paper quilt squares to create a community quilt.
The paper squares can be downloaded from the Urbana Park District site or the PDF attached to this article.
The directions ask that the squares be filled with dreams, hopes, and aspirations as a reference to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The squares can be filled with drawings, painting, collage, or writing.
Completed squares can be emailed to info@urbanaparks.org or mailed/dropped off to
Attn: Heather Britsky
505 W. Stoughton
Urbana, IL 61821
The completed quilt will be featured at the Phillips Recreation Center from February 1 through 28.
