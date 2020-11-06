URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting at an Urbana Circle K left one person wounded.
Police said they responded Friday night to the Circle K and Bradley Avenue and Lincoln Avenue for a report of shots fired. The found a man wounded at the store.
He went to a hospital and is expected to be OK. His wound is not life-threatening.
A K-9 unit responded to the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate late Friday.
