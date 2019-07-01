URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday's storms left damage in some parts in Urbana, and city workers are working vigorously to make the roads safe again.
Vince Gustafson, deputy director with the Urbana Public Works Department, says the phones have been ringing all day.
"Our main priority is taking care of any immediate hazards on the streets. We dealt with flooding and power outages. As of this morning, the damage is pretty spread across town and we are working systematically. We forwarded about 20 different locations from the Urbana Police Department," said Gustafson.
He says about five or six trees were dealt with immediately. Most of the damage has been found on the north end of town and along Lincoln Avenue.
"Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of this," said Gustafson.
Public workers will only be working to remove city-owned trees.
"If they're not city-owned, they have to call a contractor," said Gustafson.
Workers will continue to be on the roads and picking up the debris until all calls have been addressed.