WASHINGTON (WAND) - The United States Postal Service launched a new election mail website to keep the public informed about using the U.S. Mail to vote this November.
A USPS press release said the site, which can be accessed here, gives "clear and concise information" about voting by mail in the United States. USPS said it recognizes many states are expanding mail-in voting options in upcoming elections and the demand to participate using mail services is likely to increase.
The website serves voting customers who want information about how the mail is used to vote, along with election officials looking for resources to help their administration of upcoming elections be a success.
Domestic voters will find direct links to federal election resources and state-specific resources. Overseas and military voters can find links to resources supporting their participation in elections.
USPS is encouraging the public to start the process early if they are choosing to vote through the U.S. Mail. Voters must follow requirements of their local jurisdictions.
"To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date," the release said. "The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.
"The U.S. Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process when policymakers choose to use our services in administering elections. The Postal Service can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November. Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots. The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years."
USPS said it does not receive any tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
