DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics through Dec. 3.
Each of the clinics will take place at the Macon County Health Department, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.
Clinics on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 are only for kids in the 5-11 age group. A Dec. 1 clinic is only for people 12 years and old, while the final announced clinic will be family day and will involve vaccines for all eligible age groups.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.