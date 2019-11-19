VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - School leaders say there will be no school on Friday so students and staff can attend the funeral services for those killed in a tragic crash over the weekend.
Holly Lidy and Jenna Protz will be laid to rest on Friday.
The teens were killed on Saturday night on Illinois Route 185 near Coffeen after they were hit head-on by a 17-year-old driving a Ford truck. Jackolyn Protz and William Protz of Sullivan were also killed in the crash.
According to the school, the decision to close school on Friday "was made based on what we do as a family to support two of our own staff members in their time of need."
Holly was the daughter of a Speech-Language Pathologist at Vandalia High. Jenna was the daughter of the principal. Driving the two young girls were Principal Randy Protz's two parents who also died from their injuries.
A visitation for Jenna Protz, Bill Protz and Jackie Protz is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a Facebook post from a member of the Protz family. The funeral service will follow at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia (127 N. 4th St.).
Holly's funeral will held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.
Donations can be mailed to the Vandalia District Office at 1109 N. 8th Street. Check should be written to Vandalia Alumni and Friends.