DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Community members and state officials continue to speak out against Danville's latest push for a controversial ban. The newly-formed Vermilion County Pride Coalition joined Representative Robin Kelly in a passionate press conference.
"Let me be crystal clear, abortion care is health care. And in Illinois we believe that you should have the power to control your own body," said Rep. Kelly.
Several state officials have spoken out against the ban. Including Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and State Senator Paul Faraci have deemed the ordinance unlawful.
Caylynne Dobbs, VC Pride board member, said she's received contact from the ACLU, Governor Pritzker and Attorney General Raoul. Dobbs and the organization are ready to take a stand.
With recent closures of facilities and staff shortages in the city, Rep. Kelly says Danville needs health care professionals.
"I am the one and only OGBYN in Danville and I'm the only one serving Vermilion County at this capacity. And I'm here to tell you as an OGBYN, those medications listed in this ordinance have multitude of other uses outside of performing terminations," said Bethany Halloran, OGBYN, M.D.
