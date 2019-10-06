URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed Saturday in Urbana as 21-year-old Tramale Hooser of Danville.
Coroner Duana Northrup said in a news release that Hooser was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Champaign Regional Morgue Facility, and an inquest may be held at a later date.
The Urbana Police Department says officers were called to the parking lot of the Colorado Ridge Apartment Complex around 7:30 Saturday night.
UPD says officers found Hooser, who had been shot multiple times, sitting in a car. He was transported to Carle hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Later, police said, a second gunshot victim arrived at Carle with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers learned that both victims were sitting in the
Due to initial information given to police, police believe the shooting happened in the same parking lot where the first victim was found in the car.
Northrup said the shooting is under investigation by Urbana police, the coroner's office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.
Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call UPD at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.