LOS ANGELES (WAND) – A wild police chase came to an end, when deputies had to tackle the driver to the ground in the middle of a busy Southern California freeway.
The chase began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, just south of the Palmdale Regional Airport, NBC Los Angeles reports. Police say they were trying to pull over the vehicle for driving under the influence.
Video of the chase showed the car on Interstate 210 with the hood of the car pressed up against the windshield. Authorities say it was hindering the view of the road for the driver.
NBC Los Angeles reported at one point, the driver and passenger pointed guns out of the car windows.
Police used spike strips to stop the vehicle, two tires went but the driver continued to drive as sparks flew from the car.
The driver eventually stops in the middle of the highway. They got out of the car and started running down a steep hill to Interstate 5. The man ran across four lanes of traffic and several cars swerved to avoid hitting him.
NBC Los Angeles said one car clipped the suspect. He was able to get back up again and kept running.
Deputies were able to tackle the man to the ground and take him into custody.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested.