RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - It's a difficult time for many, some have lost their jobs, others can't go outside, whatever the case, COVID-19 has brought on many barriers for many.
Jeb Brown is the owner of Riverton Party Store and says he's made it his mission to help all those in need. About 10 years ago he says he started running a Facebook account called Talk Riverton. He says people have always been free to post their concerns, thoughts and overall comments in the community. Now with COVID-19, it's become their form of communication.
"Over the last 6 weeks, the resources have gained so much that sometimes we're giving away stack lunches," he says.
Brown says every day he distributes eggs, lettuce, and milk to anyone who needs it at his store. He says he has a drive-in area where people just pick up whatever they may need. He says once word got out, the community started chipping in. Now his store has additional resources like sanitizing products, personal hygiene products, and different food options.
He says he has been overwhelmed by the communities support and willingness to help. Additionally, he says the superintendent of the Riverton School District has also been providing meals for the kids on Mondays.
"We try to provide everything we can. Whether it's academically for our kids or through our food services. We try to provide everything we can," says Brad Polanin, Superintendent.
Any additional items needed will be purchased through the Kiwanis Group that Brown is the president of.
