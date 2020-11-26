DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Vinnie's BarbeeQ is hosting a Toy Drive.
Vinnie's has been collecting toys at two separate drop-off locations since Nov. 13, and will be accepting toys until Dec. 15.
Toys can be dropped off at The Glass House or at the Book Barn.
See the complete list of hours and locations below:
The Glass House
2895 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, Il.
Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Book Barn
126 US-51
Forsyth, Il.
Monday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.