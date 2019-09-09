SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Records are spinning their way back to the top.
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, CD sales are dying three times as fast as vinyl sales are growing.
In the first half of this year, records have earned more than two million dollars. This is the first year since 1986 vinyl sales are on track to surpass CD sales.
Owner of Dumb Records, Brian Galecki, said he is seeing this trend at his store.
"Vinyl has only picked up, as far as people getting into records, people getting back into records (and) new, younger kids getting into records," Galecki said.
Dumb Records opened in Springfield six years ago.
"We called it Dumb Records, because we half expected it to not work six years ago," Galecki said. "Vinyl sales have grown for us in the past six years."
Co-owner of Recycled Records, Mark Kessler, said his store has been selling vinyl for 40 years and he has seen a decrease in CD purchases.
"CD's are really bottoming. What I used to sell for seven and eight dollars is selling for two or three dollars," Kessler said. "Vinyl, in the meantime, has gone straight up. I' m selling vinyl to everybody ten years and up."
According to Kessler, there are many reasons for the spike in vinyl sales.
"Bottom line, it sounds better, the artwork is better and you can read the linear notes," Kessler said.
Despite vinyl's growing popularity, record sales account for only 4 percent of overall music purchases, while paid subscriptions to streaming services like Spotify or Apply Music account for more than 60 percent.