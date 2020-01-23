(WAND) - It seems every month or so there is a new internet "challenge" teenagers are posting online about, but this one could cause serious fire damage and injuries.
It is called the "Outlet Challenge." It has gained attention on the TikTok app. It encourages teens to partially insert the plug part of a phone charger into a wall outlet and then slide a penny down the wall to make contact with the two exposed prongs.
When the coin comes in contact with the prongs, there is a violent, almost explosion like reaction. The result can be sparks, electrical system damage, and even fire.
Parents are encouraged to have a conversation with children and teenagers about the challenge and make sure they understand the dangers of it.
The Charleston Fire Department put out a warning after a Massachusetts fire station reported two incidents of this happening in a school classroom. Scorched outlets were found in the classrooms.
