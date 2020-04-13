Visit Champaign County Foundation launches Hospitality Relief Fund

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Foundation has officially canceled their yearly Toast to Tourism celebration that supports hospitality heroes.
The original event was scheduled for Nay 13, 2020 at the Virginia Theatre. In light of COVID-19, the Visit Visit Champaign County Foundation Board and Champaign County Board have created a Hospitality Relief Fund to provide financial assistance for individuals who have worked in the greater Champaign County area.
Assistance will be provided for housekeepers, caterers, cooks, front desk staff and anyone who worked within their hotels.
Visit Champaign County's CEO and President, Jayne DeLuce says more than 500 individuals have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
The visit Champaign County Foundation Hospitality Relief Fund will provide a $250 cash award to a displaces staff member at each of their 24 hotel partners.
"What we have asked the general manager at each hotel is give us our unsung hero who is no longer working because of COVID-19," she said.
Nominations will be made from a general manager at each hotel. Funding is provided through private and individual donations. Additional donations are encouraged they can be sent to visitchampaign.org/hospitalityrelief via PayPal.
For more information, contact Jayne DeLuce at 217-714-3540