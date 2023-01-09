CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Visit Champaign County is showcasing some of Champaign' best restaurants for Restaurant Week starting January 27th.
This week consists of dozens of restaurants in Champaign County from Thai, to Laos, Zambian, and more. Visit Champaign County' Terri Reifsteck says it's a great way to introduce yourself to a new cuisine.
“We have no more diverse set of businesses than we do in our restaurants. We have restaurants that are showcasing Thai food, Lao food, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Zambian. Not only is it a great way for you to discover the restaurants it’s also a great way for people to discover the culture of the greater Champaign County area,” said Reifsteck.
The celebration also helps restaurants during this slower time of year. It allows for more people to stop in and try something new.
“It’s a traditionally slower time for the restaurants. After the holidays people are not going out right now, there’s no outdoor dining. A lot of what we hear from them after this is this really helps carry them through some of the winter months,” said Reifsteck.
To view the list of participating restaurants, click here.
