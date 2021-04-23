URBANA, III (WAND) - Are you passionate about helping your community? Or passionate about children? Your next volunteering opportunity awaits at Crisis Nursery!
Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based 24-hour Childcare facility in Champaign County. They help create an island of safety, dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. With help from volunteers, Crisis Nursery is able to help care for children 0 to 6 years old who may be in crisis situations.
Safe Children Coordinator for the Crisis Nursery, Jill Duden, says volunteers are essential for them to give the community the support they need.
"It allows us to say yes to more families each day, because we have more adults in the building to care for children.. by having those volunteers stepping in and providing the nurturing environment that direct care for children. It really does allow us to serve more families in the community." Duden tells WAND News.
Volunteers typically do a range of activities with children, like play games or help watch over them as they explore the nursery. Volunteers help out for 3-4 hours a day, one day a week. Schedules are flexible. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.
To apply or for more information, visit their website.
