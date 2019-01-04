SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System needs volunteers crochet or knit tiny red hats for babies born in February.
It is part of the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign to raise awareness for congenital heart defects and heart disease.
You can knit or crochet hats until Jan. 18. That is the deadline to drop them off at any Illinois National Bank location.
Illinois National Bank is the sponsor of the Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign.
The hats will be washed, packaged and delivered to participating hospitals in Illinois, including the three Memorial Health System hospitals that deliver babies: Memorial Medical Center, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln and Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Last year, volunteers across the country made more than 90,000 hats for Little Hats, Big Hearts.