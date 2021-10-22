CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers of Light Up the Park in Chatham are looking for 2021 volunteers.
Work has officially begun on the festive event, which transforms Chatham Community Park into a winter wonderland. It features over 200,000 lights and over 50 displays along a course that last about one mile.
Chatham Friends of the Parks officials said they have volunteers preparing infrastructure to power this event. They will begin assembly of large displays, arches and the popular Tunnel of Lights before Halloween.
Volunteers are needed for most evenings and every weekend through January 2022. Students looking for service hours are encouraged to participate, and there are tasks available for most age groups.
Cars who go through Light Up the Park are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $5 per carload. Proceeds benefit park projects in Chatham.
Leaders said projects funded by Light Up the Park include the conversion of several Community Park tennis courts to pickle ball courts and the development of a dog park in Chatham Westside Park. Principal construction is finished on the dog park, which features a fenced in area for small dogs and one for larger dogs, along with dog sanitary stations and watering facilities.
Light Up the Park 2021 is scheduled for Nov. 26 to Dec. 26.
