(WAND) - Officials are warning parents to stop their children from sitting in a certain position, saying it can cause long term injuries and side effects.
The w-sitting position refers to when a child sits on their bottom on the floor with their knees together and their feet out to both sides. Their legs form a "W" shape when looking at the child from the front.
It is a very common position for young kids to sit in.
However, officials say if a child continues to sit this way after their 2nd birthday, it can affect their overall development.
The Pediatric Therapy Center said w-sitting increases a child’s base of support which prevents them from developing the proper core strength and balance to develop certain gross motor skills like jumping and running.
In this position, children do not have to work as hard to hold their trunks upright. This lets them rely on their joint structures, and not their muscles, to hold them up.
Officials said it inhibits core strength and prevents trunk rotation. It can also lead to tightness in the muscles of the legs, hips, ankles, and even possible hip dislocation.
Habitual w-sitting can also cause children to walk with their toes turned in (pigeon-toed) and cause them to trip and lose their balance more easily. T
Officials said the best thing you can do is to encourage your children to sit with their legs crossed, out in front of them, or tucked together to one side.
