CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - Mini-walks are changing the way the ALS association gets the word out about the disease and raises money for patients all over the U.S. ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease is a progressive nervous system disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. There's no cure, but there is hope for a more comfortable life.
The son of an ALS patient who passed away in 2020 shares how he is teaming up with the ALS Foundation to help out Central Illinoisans while memorializing his mom.
"Because of the Coronavirus, we weren't able to do a walk or the big group walk that we did, so that's when they instituted the neighborhood walks," said Harsha Gurujal, who's mom passed away from ALS. That's why he participates in these neighborhood walks that are more intimate but still bring light to what ALS is. He reminds those going how to dress for the occasion.
"Bring your favorite superhero outfit, bring your cape, bring your masks all that stuff," Gurujal said.
The next walk in central Illinois is on September 25th in Champaign.
You can look for a walk near you or sign up here:
All the money raised through these walks stays locally to help central Illinois ALS patients. It goes to both research and giving ALS patients supplies like wheelchairs and oxygen.
