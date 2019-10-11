SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield road will be closed starting Monday for upcoming water main relocation work.
City Water Light and Power (CWLP) said in a press release Archer Elevator Road will be closed between Greenbriar Road and Barrington Drive starting on Monday, Oct. 14, with traffic being detoured from the area. The release said work is expected to last multiple days.
“The detour will remain in place until completion of road surface repairs following the water main relocation work,” CWLP said. “In the event of inclement weather, work will be rescheduled.”
Drivers are asked to plan on taking alternate routes and slow down in the area. They’re reminded to be aware of construction and repair crews and equipment.
This project is coming before the planned road widening of Archer Elevator Road. It is in coordination with the Office of Public Works.