VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A man who stole a weapon and sold it for drugs is going to prison.
Patrick M. Ross, 29, stole a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun from a friend in early October 2018, then sold it for $40 of heroin. He faced a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon, which is a Class 2 felony, and pleaded guilty to the crime on Tuesday.
Ross was on parole when the crime happened for aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.
He will serve six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the crime.