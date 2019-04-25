DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Webster-Cantrell Hall says it will stop residential treatment for males in the 12-18 age range.
A letter from WCH Chief Executive Director Michael Warner called the decision “difficult” and said it came after “long and careful deliberation”. The six male residents currently in the residential treatment facility are expected to move to new placements by Sunday, May 19.
In its reasoning for the change, WCH leaders noted a strong decrease in the number of youth in Illinois residential placements.
“The welfare of the current residents was foremost in the minds of Webster-Cantrell Hall’s Board of Directors and CEO,” Warner said. “The national trend for human service agencies, as well as DCFS and Webster-Cantrell Hall, is increasingly shifting toward providing treatment services and support for youth and families earlier in a child’s life by providing supportive services to parents and caregivers.”
WCH says therapeutic services for five females between the ages of 12 and 18 will continue at its Girls’ Group Home. Foster care, intact family services, adoption services and counseling services will also remain part of what it offers.
“Through these programs, Webster-Cantrell Hall is providing support for more than 600 youth and families every month,” the letter said. “Webster-Cantrell Hall is proud of its dedication and commitment to serving children, youth and families for over 100 years.”
WCH says it will continue to work to improve, support families and make a positive impact in greater Decatur.