LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan County Health Department said it collected a mosquito batch that tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
The batch was found in rural Mt. Pulaski, leaders said.
West Nile encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by West Nile Virus, which can be transmitted to people through an infected mosquito's bite.
Since early 2022, leaders said West Nile Virus activity has started to ramp up in Illinois, with numbers expected to increase as the summer continues.
"Regardless of the time of season, WNV will always remain a threat," Logan County health officials said.
See the PDF document attached to this story for advice on how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus.
