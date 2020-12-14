CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - Local hospitals in Central Illinois are prepared to vaccinate employees as early as Monday.
The first trucks bearing the doses departed Pfizer's plant in Portage, Michigan on Sunday and the company expects to deliver 2.9 million doses to 636 predetermined locations by the end of this week.109,000 initial doses will come to Illinois in the first shipment, with 23,000 allocated to Chicago and 86,000 to the rest of the state.
In Illinois, hospitals that are in the top 50 counties with the highest deaths per capita will receive doses for its employees. Each health region in Illinois has a hospital that is a designated vaccine hub. In Central Illinois, those hospitals include Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign and HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Carle Foundation hospital tells WAND News all vaccines will go through its facility before being delivered to the eligible hospitals. They are expecting those vaccines as early as Monday. Once they are scanned in the facility they will head to hospitals that fall into the IDPH criteria. Each hospital is responsible for determining when employees to get vaccinated and logistics for vaccination.
Those hospitals getting vaccines are in the following counties: Macon, Cass, Morgan, Shelby, Coles, Christian and Iroquois counties.
WAND News has reached out to each hospital in these areas about how many vaccines each hospital expects, here is the latest numbers:
- Decatur Memorial Hospital: 495 doses
- HSHS St. Mary's, Decatur: 490 doses
- Sarah Bush Lincoln, Mattoon: 475 doses
- Iroquois Memorial Hospital: Unknown number of doses
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 50 doses
- Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville: 440 doses
- HSHS Good Shepherd, Shelbyville: Unknown number of doses
- Pana Community Hospital: 50 doses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.