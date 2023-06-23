(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year.
We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced.
- Arthur: July 1, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m.
- Arcola: July 1, Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites Convention Center, 9:30 p.m.
- Atlanta: July 2, Atlanta Ball Diamond, begins at sunset
- Bement: July 4, dusk
- Champaign County Freedom Celebration: July 4, E-14 University of IL Campus, 9:15 p.m.
- Champaign Country Club: July 3, dusk
- Chatam: July 1, Chatam Community Park, dusk
- Danville: July 1, Danville Boat Club , dusk
- Decatur: July 4, Lake Decatur, dusk
- Decatur: June 25, Life Foursquare Church, dusk
- Effingham: July 3, Lake Sara Fireworks, dusk
- Effingham: July 4, Effingham High School, 8 p.m.
- Farmer City: June 30, Farmer City Raceway, dusk
- Fisher: July 3, Fisher Fairgrounds, dusk
- Georgetown: June 30, Georgetown Fairgrounds, dusk
- Harristown: July 1, Sangamon Valley Primary School, dusk
- Herrick: July 4, dusk
- Hoopeston: July 1, Hoopeston Soccer Fields
- Macon: June 30, Macon Speedway, dusk
- Mahomet: June 30, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, dusk
- Monticello: July 3, Monticello Railway Museum
- Moweaqua: July 4, North Park
- Mt. Pulaski: July 2, Frazier Park, dusk
- Mt. Zion: July 3, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd.
- Paxton: July 4, dusk
- Pekin: July 4, Pekin Park Stadium, dusk
- Rantoul: July 3, Rantoul Airport, dusk
- Shelbyville: July 4,Lake Shelbyville-Dam West Recreation Area, dusk
- Seymour: July 4, dusk
- Sherman: July 4, Village Park, at Dusk
- Springfield: July 4, Robin Roberts Stadium, dusk
- Springfield: July 3, North Mansion Block, 9:30 p.m.
- Springfield: June 30, Lake Springfield Marina, dusk
- Springfield: July 4, Knights Action Park, 9:30 p.m.
- Vandalia: July 2, Vandalia Lake, dusk
- Villa Grove: June 30, Villa Grove Richman Park, dusk
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.