(WAND) - A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most Illinois counties.
Because of the ruling, counties that were part of the lawsuit against the state will still have cash bail on January 1.
It doesn't stop the end of cash bail in counties not involved in the lawsuit.
In total, 65 counties will still have cash bail. The map below shows which counties will be affected by this ruling.
The judge's ruling only applies to the cash bail portion of the Safe-T Act. Other portions of the act including police reform and body camera policies will continue to stay in effect statewide.
In the WAND News viewing area, 12 counties will still have cash bail.
Cash bail remains in Cass, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Ford, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby and Vermilion Counties.
Cash bail will no longer be offered in Champaign, Christian, Cumberland, Edgar, Iroquois, Menard, Morgan and Piatt Counties.
In those counties, a judge will determine if a suspect will be held in jail before trial based on the severity of the offense and the possibility of that person posing a threat to others or themselves. Some felony offenses will not be eligible for pre-trial release.
