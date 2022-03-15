DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Wildflour Artisan Cafe in Downtown Decatur announced it will be closing as of this Friday.
It will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week.
On Facebook the business posted, "I want to thank everyone who has supported us since we opened under new ownership in January of 2020. I enjoyed meeting so many wonderful individuals who came through those doors. We tried to keep our doors open by cutting back wherever we could, however with staffing as it is currently, we are just not able to do so. In addition to staffing, the lasting effects of COVID as well as the pricing in all the products and food we use has truly affected Wildflour greatly."
Wildflour will be focusing on keeping its bakery open by offering sweet treats at the Mt. Zion location along with chicken salad, egg salad, and soups as grab and go options.
Wildflour will also be doing Take and Bake meals for holidays through the bakery location along with catering and box lunches with advanced notice.
