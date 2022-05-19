Macon, Ill (WAND) – The states new ghost gun ban will depend on people having serial numbers put on guns with no serial numbers. Gun dealers are apparently expected to do this but they may balk at that idea.
“We’re not going to do it,” said Dan Cooley of The Bullet Trap in Macon. “I cannot accept that liability.”
Governor Prizker signed a ghost gun ban into law on Wednesday. Ghost guns have no serial numbers which makes them untraceable. They are assembled using parts, kits and sometimes 3-D printers. Current owners of ghost guns were given 180 days, mid-November, to have them serialized in order to comply with the law. But at this point gun dealers have not received any guidance and don’t want to risk potential legal ramifications of the new law.
Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to ban ghost guns. Lawsuits have been filed in other states where bans are in place. Republican state lawmakers argued in April Illinois is likely to see similar legal action.
