SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named executive director of Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
According to ILACP, Winslow will begin serving as executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on September 1, 2022.
The Executive Board approved his appointment July 28, 2022, after a national search and after being unanimously recommended by the ILACP Board of Officers.
Winslow has been the ILACP Deputy Director since January 2022, when he retired as chief of police of the Springfield Police Department. According to ILACP, during that time, he was named in 2021 the ILACP Chief of the Year.
He will replace Ed Wojcicki, who is retiring at the end of August.
“Kenny is the right choice for us and for law enforcement in Illinois at this time,” said ILACP President Lou Jogmen, who is chief of police in Highland Park. “He has been active in the association many years, and as the chief in our capital city, he is familiar with state government and the legislative process, and that will help all of us. I also want people to know that Kenny has been a leader in promoting our Ten Shared Principles, which build trust between law enforcement agencies and communities of color.”
“I am honored to be selected for this role because I understand its importance as Illinois’ Voice of Law Enforcement,” Winslow said. “This also gives me the opportunity to continue serving a profession that I love and to enhancing relationships that I have in Springfield and throughout the state.”
