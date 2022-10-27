DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents grabbed their hats and broomsticks for Witch's Night Out.
Local resident, Lori Kronshagen, said she loves to come out every year.
"I've always dressed up for Halloween. I love it, it's fall and my granddaughter, I wanted to do something with her," said Kronshagen.
This annual event in downtown Decatur offers the perfect combo of dressing up and shopping.
"Definitely all the goodies. Everything is amazing and then they go above and beyond for Witches Night Out," said Decatur resident, Hannah Cook.
The minds behind the witch themed evening are local businesses like Del's Popcorn Shop. Alexis Fleckenstein, who works at Del's Popcorn Shop, said small businesses depend on nights like these. Especially with the spike of inflation this year.
"We get a lot of sales and stuff of course, but overall, it's just really fun. We get to put on costumes, our customers are really great. It's just a really fun night. It's been a little rough but for the most part we're doing really good. We've had to raise the prices a few times, but everyone is kind of really understanding and really patient with us," shared Fleckenstein.
Local residents said they understand the importance of showing these businesses support, even during these hard times.
"There's a lot of people out and I think people are realizing the importance of supporting local people," said Kronshagen.
"We all know how it feels to be supported. It helps them put food on their table, it helps their families and their business so I think it's the least we can do," said Cook.
Turnout was good despite many residents feeling the pinch of inflation.
"So, we came last year, and last year it was like a fraction of this. So, we were shocked, like to be able to barely move in the stores is great," said Cook.
Downtown Decatur business hope to see this level of support all year long.
