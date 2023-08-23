DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An inquest reveals a Decatur 15-year-old lured to an abandoned building and killed was put in a chokehold before he was stabbed 23 times.
Tyler Eubanks was found dead in an abandoned building in the 400 block of W. Harrison Ave. around 11:30 a.m. July 30.
Decatur Police were called there for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the teen dead.
Police said Tyler was "brutally murdered" by two other 15-year-olds.
Decatur Police arrested two 15-year-olds for First Degree Murder. Both were detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
An inquest revealed police spoke with several witnesses (all juveniles) during their investigation. One told police she was inside the building with Tyler and three others when one of the two 15-year-olds arrested for his murder stabbed him.
Witness told police there was a discussion in Monroe Park before the stabbing between the two arrested teens about luring Tyler into the building and killing him.
Police say Tyler was talked into going inside the building by the other two teens.
Officers said there may have been an altercation between Tyler and the two suspects a week or so before the stabbing, but it is not clear at this time what that altercation was or what exactly led to the stabbing.
One of the two 15-year-olds is accused of stabbing Tyler while the other is accused of leading him into the nursing home building.
An autopsy found 23 individual stab wounds on Tyler's body on the back, head, and neck.
A witness told police Tyler was put into a chokehold and stabbed from behind.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel released a statement following Tyler's killing saying, "I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident. A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace. As a father myself, I cannot imagine losing a child and I don’t wish that on anybody.
"I want to thank the witnesses, and their parents, for coming forward in this case and doing what was right. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by society; and when we make that stand, those who choose to commit these types of crimes can quickly be removed from society. I also want to thank the Decatur Police Officers and Detectives who are working this case. These types of cases challenge even seasoned officers and detectives, but their dedication to this community will not falter.
"We have to come together as a community. This is not a police problem. This is a society problem. Police Departments across this country cannot do it alone. And until we all see that, and we all do our part to address it, then we will continue to repeat ourselves in offering condolences to victim’s families rather than celebrate true societal harmony."
A Go Fund Me has been set up for Tyler's family.
