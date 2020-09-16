CHICAGO (WAND) - The suspect accused of shooting a Western Illinois University student turned himself in Wednesday.
The university said 18-year-old Kavion Poplous of Chicago turned himself in at a Chicago police precinct Wednesday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for his arrest Wednesday morning.
Poplous is accused of shooting a student, who was transported to McDonough District Hospital and then transferred to a different hospital. He has been through surgery, and his condition is unknown as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
At about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Poplous was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, with the help of Chicago police. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
School officials said the Macomb and Quad Cities WIU campuses are remaining closed on Sept. 16. Regular operations, including classes, are resuming Thursday, Sept. 17.
Campus buildings are locked through Wednesday. Residence halls will stay locked through the weekend to ensure the privacy of residents, the school said.
"I want to thank the swift work of our Office of Public Safety and other law enforcement personnel and first responders for the assistance they provided," said Interim President Martin Abraham. "I'd also like to thank law enforcement, as well as our student services staff and so many others, who worked quickly to ensure our students' safety. Our thoughts are with our student who remains hospitalized, and we pray for a speedy recovery."
