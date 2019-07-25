JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – An Effingham woman had to be airlifted from the scene of a car crash, state police said.
Troopers said it happened at 8:58 a.m. Thursday, when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was moving northbound on Jasper County Road 1200 E when she lost control, overcorrected and went off the road on the right-hand side. The car ended up overturned on its side in a ditch.
Air Evac took 25-year-old Tiffany M. Parr-Helm from the scene. It’s unclear what her condition is, but state police said the crash was not fatal.
Parr-Helm faces charges for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and failure to wear a seat belt.