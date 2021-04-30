DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision between two vehicles in Decatur.
On Friday afternoon, officers said a white 2014 Ford Fusion was heading northbound in the 900 block of N. Monroe Street while a blue 2019 Chevrolet Impala moved southbound on the same street. They said the Ford crossed the center turn lane into he southbound lanes and hit the Impala head-on.
The 30-year-old woman who was driving the Ford was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet driver, a 34-year-old woman, and her 3-month-old child did not report any injuries, but did got to a hospital for care.
The Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene.
At least two people were injured. Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.