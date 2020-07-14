CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Westville, Illinois woman died after police said a child riding in the backseat of a car she was driving found a gun and accidentally fired a shot.
Marita Hile, 64, died after the shooting that happened Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
Police said Hile was sitting in the driver's seat when a handgun accidentally discharged through the car seat, striking her in the back.
The gun was being handled by a young child in the backseat who had found it inside the vehicle.
The death is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office.
