SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed in a house fire in Springfield Thursday afternoon has been identified.
Officials said Cinnika Wilson, 39, died of smoke inhalation.
The Springfield Fire Department was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. to the 2900 block of South State Street for a report of a structure fire.
Crews found smoke coming from a one-story home. Firefighters entered the home looking occupants. That is where they found Wilson unresponsive.
She was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.
Crews quickly put out the fire. No other victims were found in the home. No other injuries were reported. Investigators don't know what caused the fire. The home sustained moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.