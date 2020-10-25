HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead and over a dozen others are injured after a hayride carrying more than 20 people overturned Saturday night.
Illinois State Police said it happened at 9:06 p.m. Saturday at 800 East at 2000 North near Hancock County.
Police said Wayne York, 41, was towing a double-axe trailer with more than 20 people riding on square hay bales.+
Police said York lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The tractor trailer overturned and York was ejected.
A 32-year-old woman was killed in the accident. 19 others were injured, 17 of which were taken to a local area hospital. 3 of the people injured were adults, the other 16 were children.
York was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
