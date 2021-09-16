MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A former storage unit worker pleaded guilty after being charged with stealing from the business over a period of years.
Police arrested Tamme King, 56, on January 31, 2018 for thefts they say happened from 2012 to 2017. In that time, King worked at Mt. Zion Self Storage (330 Broadway St.) and was responsible for managing payments made to the company.
King started working for the business in June 2011.
Business owner Pat Penhallegon says he became suspicious when King offered to take a cash payment to the bank herself. Police say he then checked bank accounts and discovered over $100,000 missing in a period of six years.
Police say Penhallegon fired her on Dec. 16, 2017.
In total, officers say King put $165,418 into her personal account in that time. They say a grand jury filed a subpoena for King’s personal bank account and found she would write personal checks to put some, but not all, of the company’s money into its bank account.
Sworn statements say she did not write any checks to the business from 2015 to 2017. Penhallegon found the company never actually saw deposits from payments at any point in those three years.
Police say Mt. Zion Self Storage saw a total loss of $117,469.43.
King entered a plea of guilty to Second Amended Count I, Theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
She has been placed on probation for a period of 24 months under the usual rules and conditions, including a $25.00 per month probation service fee and any special conditions as outlined in the Certificate of Conditions.
She must also pay Restitution in the amount of $72,140.07, and complete Moral Reconation Therapy.
King will next appear in court on July 7, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.