DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for Attempted Murder after a 43-year-old woman was seriously hurt.
According to Decatur Police, on Sunday at 1:06 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Calhoun for a reference of a domestic violence situation.
When officers arrived they found a 43-year-old woman with a head wound inside a house. DPD said they rendered aid and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Adam D. Rich, 19, for Attempted Murder. He was booked into the Macon County Jail.
