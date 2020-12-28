CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Champaign early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard for a reported shooting.
They found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman, identified as Lisa Lewis, inside a vehicle with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times by the suspect(s) while seated inside of a parked vehicle.
No one has been arrested at this time.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
