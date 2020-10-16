DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who stabbed and killed her boyfriend recently admitted to the crime in court.
Billie Jo Soyster, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after stabbing 38-year-old David Murray with a piece of broken glass. This happened after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, when a fight broke out between the two people at an address in the 500 block of E. Division St.
According to a sworn statement, Soyster became angry and stabbed Murray after he "began calling her names." He died while in hospital care.
In a plea agreement, Soyster pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge. Murder charges against her were dropped in exchange for the plea.
A sentencing hearing for Soyster is set for Nov. 12, 2020.
