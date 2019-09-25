DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who stabbed a man in the scrotum pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.
On June 24, 30-year-old Chayla L. Bradford and a man were in a fight at a Decatur address. She grabbed him from behind during that fight and tugged on his genitals twice before he felt a sharp pain.
She had stabbed him and left a wound that was 5-6 inches wide and 1-2 inches deep.
Bradford’s guilty plea was to a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and domestic battery causing bodily harm were dropped in exchange for the plea.
She will serve two years of probation and six days in the Macon County Correctional Center, after she was sentenced to 66 days and received credit for 60 already served. She is also required to go through a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.