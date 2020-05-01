SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An annual grant from an Illinois group has been awarded to the Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association.
Women for Women, a special initiative of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, announced a grant of $52,500. The funding will be used to help the association launch Reuse Marketplace, a program meant to give people a place to donate items instead of throwing them away.
The program also provides a space for education and job training for low-income, unemployed and/or homeless women and children, according to a Community Foundation press release.
Women for Women founding member Deborah Berman was the 2020 grant committee chair. She expressed her excitement toward the result of the latest grant initiative.
“Being able to unite with fellow Women for Women members and serve on the grant committee is an extremely rewarding experience,” Berman said. “We look forward to the work accomplished by Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association to positively impact the lives of women and children.”
“Women for Women was founded to provide women with an opportunity to leverage their contributions for more impact,” said Community Foundation Vice President of Programs and Marketing Stacy Reed. “By connecting with one another and the community, they have become more informed as philanthropists and had a lot of fun along the way. It’s a real testament to the power of collective giving.”
Women for Women looks to help members "build a legacy together" by pooling their annual contributions to create a permanent resource for local programs that aim to support women and children.
(0) comments
