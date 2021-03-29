DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - As Women's History Month wraps up, we take a moment to highlight a local trailblazer. Penny Severns, a Decatur native, was was born in 1952 and died in 1998 of breast cancer.
In her life, she served as an alternate delegate for the Democratic National Convention at the young age of 20, eventually served in the Illinois Senate, traveled to several countries, and landed back in Decatur working as a city councilwoman. She worked to make a way for more women in the political sphere.
"There are a lot of women who will say that if it weren't for Penny Severns, they would never have run for public office," said Julie Curry, a co-worker and friend who joined the Illinois General Assembly after Penny.
"Penny was a mentor. She was a friend, and she was a colleague," Curry said. To Julie, Penny showed the importance of hard work and perseverance
"She was she's really an example of what public service is all about, you know, she believed that everyone had a role and responsibility to participate in government...she wasn't afraid to stand with working men and women and fight for issues on their behalf," Curry said. And although Severns was in several prominent roles, she was humble, Curry says.
"She's the only person I know that could get invited to the Christmas party at the White House...but come back home and [was], you know, just a regular person like the rest of us.," Curry said. Severns came back to Decatur to serve on the City Council.
"She was a trailblazer. She was one of a group of a small group of women who served, you know, over 20 years ago, in the General Assembly, when...[it] was predominantly was predominantly male legislators," Curry said.
