DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Family YMCA is waiving the joiner fee to active duty military and veterans on Saturday.
On Saturday, May 15th for Armed Forces Day the facility will waive the joiner fee for membership to any active duty or Veteran as a way to say thank you for their bravery and loyalty to our country.
The Decatur Family YMCA is located at 220 West McKinley Avenue and is open from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information contact the Decatur Family YMCA at (217) 872-9622.
