MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A young child who was spotted running along Interstate 74 Thursday morning has now been found and is safe.
A boy around 5 years old was seen running along the interstate around 9:30 Thursday morning.
He was also seen at a McDonalds in Mahomet, darting between cars in the drive-thru.
An employee who saw the boy and was concerned for his safety tried to catch up to him, but he ran north on Prairieview Rd.
Police said two people believed to be the child's parents stopped at Bridlebrook asking if anyone had seen their son.
The police department posted just before 1 p.m. that the child was found safe and returned to his parents.
